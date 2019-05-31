Sayallures Boutique Now Open in Jersey City

Assia Wilson owner of Greenville Jersey City’s newest boutique located at 321 Route 440 suite 3 Jersey City is excited to have the public stop by and see the women’s apparel with an array of fashion hand picked by Ms. Wilson.

Assia Wilson at Sayallures Boutique

Ms. Wilson said when describing her store “I wanted the store to have a warm inviting feeling almost like someone’s closet at home.”

Women’s apparel with an array of fashion hand picked by Ms. Wilson.

Sayallures Boutique has affordable prices and fashion for every woman.

Ms. Wilson fondly called her store a destination location where quests to the boutique will be treated to an experience with an on hand make-up artist.

Sayallures also features men’s apparel at the rear of the boutque called Reserved Men’s Wear.

Reserved Men’s Wear at Sayallues Boutique

Ms. Wilson said her goal someday is to have a chain of Sayallures, she added, “I love seeing women and men always looking and feeling their best.”