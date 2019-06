Who can’t resist rides, cotton candy, Zeppoles and fun.

Starting May 30th Marist High School in Bayonne hosts its annual Carnival on the school grounds.

Hours: Thursday, May 30 4pm-10pmFriday, May 31, 4pm-12amSaturday, June 13pm- 12amSunday, June 2 2pm-9pm

For more information http://www.marist.org/carnival