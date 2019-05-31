Manny’s Liquors Bayonne They deliver

Manny’s features a variety of wine, beer and spirits

If you live in Bayonne or the Greenville area of Jersey City, Manny’s Liquors located at 941 Broadway, Bayonne 201-339-7345 is the liquor store for you.

Featuring a large variety of wine, beer and spirits, Manny’s also features soda, cigars, and a lottery machine for your convenience. Let their knowledgeable staff help you find the perfect wine as a gift or to pair with the perfect meal.

Manny’s delivers to the Bayonne and Greenville area in Society Hill, Droyer’s Point and Country Village

Annette V commented on Yelp: I like wine stores and I cannot lie! I found a good selection of red wines at good prices. A variety of stock and bottles I haven’t seen which was one of the ones we brought. Nice family behind the ownership and greeted & thanked us with a smile. Go, visit, buy support them. It’s a cute addition to the neighborhood.

Hours: Mon 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Tue10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Wed 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Thu 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Fri10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Sat 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Sun 10:00 am – 7:00 pm





