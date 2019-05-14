jersey City Sailor Serves Aboard a Floating Airport at Sea

By Kayla Turnbow, Navy Office of Community Outreach

Photo By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tim Miller

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Jersey City, New Jersey, native and 2016 William L. Dickinson High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Arian Alfelor is an aviation boatswain’s mate (fuel) aboard the carrier stationed in Newport News, Virginia. As a Navy aviation boatswain’s mate (fuel), Alfelor is responsible for fueling any type of aircraft that lands on the carrier.