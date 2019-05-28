JERSEY CITY NATIVE SERVES ABOARD U.S. NAVY WARSHIP HALF A WORLD AWAY

Hospitalman Aaron Gadsden Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Gary Ward

By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Zahn, Navy Office of Community Outreach



SASEBO, Japan – Hospitalman Aaron Gadsden, a native of Jersey City, New Jersey, joined the Navy to travel. He also joined to gain new experiences. He was inspired by what opportunities the Navy provides for him and his future.



Now, three years later and half a world away, Gadsden serves aboard one of the Navy’s newest and most advanced amphibious ships at Fleet Activities patrolling one of the world’s busiest maritime regions as part of U.S. 7th Fleet.



“It’s never a dull moment, you are always doing something, you are constantly learning,” said Gadsden. “One of my favorite things about being out here is that you’ll never see the stars anywhere else like you do in the middle of the ocean. It is so surreal and quiet, just absolutely beautiful.”



Gadsden, a 2011 graduate of University Academy Charter High School, is a hospitalman aboard the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay in Sasebo, Japan.

Full Story: https://navyoutreach.blogspot.com/2019/05/jersey-city-native-serves-aboard-us.html