Food Truck Festival Set for Bayonne on Saturday, May 18

Early day at last years 2018 Bayonne Food Truck Festival

            Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that Bayonne is hosting its second annual food truck festival on Saturday, May 18, from 12:00 noon to 7:00 p.m.  This year’s festival is being held in honor of the City of Bayonne’s 150th anniversary. The event will take place on Avenue E between 22nd and 24th Streets.  In order to accommodate the festival, portions of Avenue E will be closed to traffic. Thirty food vendors will be participating.  They will offer a great assortment of foods from a variety of cultures.  Italian, Korean, Greek, Polish, Thai, Cuban, American, and other cuisines will be featured.

