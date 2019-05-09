bOLLYWOOD FULL SWING

JCs Shehnaaz Dance Academy Dancers Perform Sat, May 18

Students of All Ages Present Classic Bollywood Dance

Founded in 2012, Shehnaaz Dance Academy in Jersey City offers Bollywood dance classes for adults and kids, and on Sat, May 18, the school’s students will present an afternoon of classic Bollywood moves. The show will be held at Cornelia Bradford Elementary School No. 16 in Jersey City; curtain rises at 3 pm.

Shehnaaz Dance Academy offers dance classes in several Jersey City locales including the Boys and Girls Club, and the Performing Arts Workshop. The classes are part of the after-school programs in several Jersey City schools including schools No.16, No. 37, No. 5 and Primary Prep.

“Our Adult BollyHIIT workout and dance choreography classes are popular and well-known in the Jersey City area,” Founder Shehnaaz Jagasia says. “Our students have performed at various cultural events in Downtown Jersey City, and Hoboken, as well as the NYC India Day Parade. In 2018, Shehnaaz Dance Academy and its Spring Recital 2018 participants were recognized by the Jersey City Council.”



Shehnaaz Dance Academy presents twice-yearly recitals for its students to showcase their talents and hard work, Jagasia says.

“These recitals offer an opportunity for our students to stand confidently on a huge platform, overcome their stage fright, and be lauded for all the efforts they put in throughout the semester,” Jagasia says. “Our audience is wowed by the sheer level of talent and professionalism displayed by our dancers.”

If you go

Sat, May 18, 3 pm

SHEHNAAZ DANCE ACADEMY RECITAL

Cornelia Bradford Elementary School No. 16

96 Sussex St, JC

(201) 245-0025

Shehnaazdanceacademy.com