Pictured: Met’s #4 Gabriel DeMaria high fiving the “Buddies” Coach David Hoffman’s BHS Bees.

Bayonne Buddy Baseball kicked off it’s 5th year last Saturday (5/4/19) with an amazing turnout… 100 players, aged 3-21, all with Special Needs.

What was started five years ago by Pete Amadeo and Elisha DeMaria has become an entire community effort. NYC’s Mr. Met and the Somerset Patriots mascot Sparkee along with the Bayonne High School’s own Bee (Stingers Up!) were all there.