bayonne relay for life 2019

ATTENTION BAYONNE RESIDENTS – SURVIVORS – CAREGIVERS – FRIENDS AND FAMILY MEMBERS

PLEASE COME AND JOIN US FOR THE 13th ANNUAL RELAY FOR LIFE – HELP US ATTACK CANCER IN OUR COMMUNITY

BEATING OUR BIGGEST RIVAL TAKES MORE THAN BREAKTHROUGH RESEARCH. IT TAKES THINGS LIKE OUR 24/7 CANCER HELP LINE AND FREE RIDES TO CHEMO.

MOST OF ALL…..IT TAKES YOU!!!!! PLEASE COME AND JOIN RELAY FOR LIFE IN BAYONNE

BAYONNE, NEW JERSEY VERSUS CANCER

16TH STREET PARK – LOWER LEVEL

JUNE 1, 2019 –

12:00 P.M. TO 12:00 A.M.

BRING THE FAMILY AND TAKE A LAP TO HELP FIGHT FOR THE CURE, REMEMBER THOSE WE LOST AND CELEBRATE ALL THOSE WHO HAVE SURVIVED THE TERRIBLE DISEASE CALLED – CANCER

VENDORS, GAMES, ENTERTAINMENT

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

JOANNE BARAN

JMBARRAN@AOL.COM

201-858-2380

GGODESKY@MSN.COM

551-265-3357

LET’S MAKE BAYONNE’S RELAY FOR LIFE AN EVENT THAT ASSISTS IN FINDING THE CURE…

BSIGN UP A TEAM – GO TO…… www.relayforlife.org/bayonnenj