BAYONNE READS MAY 30

BAYONNE READS: One Book, One Community

A community reading initiative created to celebrate literacy, by encouraging everyone in the community to read and discuss the same book.

Bayonne, please come out and join us on May 30th at 7:00PM in the Gallery at the Bayonne Public Library to help launch Bayonne Reads: One Book, One Community, a city-wide discussion of the book “The Things They Carried”, written by author and Vietnam Veteran Tim O’Brien. Considered to be one of the best works of fiction ever written about war,

The Things They Carried is a collection of stories about the Vietnam War.

BCB, a sponsor of Bayonne Reads, has generously purchased books that will be made available free-of-charge. Books are available on a first come, first serve basis at the May 30th launch event.

In addition, Vietnam Veteran, Tony Goodson, and Vietnam Era Veteran, Glen Flora, are the featured guest speakers. Objects from the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and Museum in Holmdel will also be on display in the Library.

Given Bayonne’s proud military history, ‘The Things They Carried” is a great book with which to begin our collective literary journey.

See you there!



BAYONNE READS COMMITTEE MEMBERS

Councilman Neil Carroll

Sandra Dear

Matt Klimansky

J.P. Porcaro, Head Librarian, Bayonne Public Library

Caroline Ulivella

Dan Ward

Gene Woods

