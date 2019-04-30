va claims clinic -tELL A vET

VA Claims Clinic Hosted by Office of Congressman Donald Payne Jr. (NJ-10) in conjunction with The Newark Regional Office

60 Nelson Place, 14th Floor Newark, NJ 07102

Tuesday, April 30, 2019/1PM – 5PM APPOINTMENTS PREFERRED To make an appointment contact Jennifer Myers at jennifer.myers6@va.gov

Learn about VA benefits, including compensation, pension, vocational rehabilitation & employment and education benefits, ebenfits enrollment and VA Healthcare entitlements/eligibility

VA Mobile Vets Unit will be on premises More information contact Jennifer Myers at 973-297-3384 or jennifer.myers6@va.gov Bringing the VA to Veterans