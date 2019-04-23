The Bridge Art Gallery hosts an exciting art exhibition featuring prominent figures within the comic book industry.



Our Special Guest, Joseph Illidge, Editorial Director at A Wave Blue World, will moderate a vibrant panel discussion with these extraordinary artists

.12:00 noon

Art Exhibition Opens2:00 pm

Artist Meet & Greet3:00 pm

Panel Discussion

Moderated by Joseph Illidge

Editorial Director – A Wave Blue WorldParticipating Artists



ChrisCross is an illustrator and veteran of the comic book industry, with Marvel Entertainment and DC Entertainment as his two major clients. His client roster also includes Valiant Entertainment and Dark Horse EntertainmentHis best-known works are “Captain Marvel” for Marvel Comics, and titles for DC Comics ranging from “Superman/Batman” to “Justice League of America” to “XERO” written by “Black Panther” author Christopher Priest.



Instagram: @chriscrosserx———-

Micheline Hess , born and raised in New York City, Micheline Hess started her professional comic book career in the early 90s with Milestone Comics as a colorist. She has several creator owned works such as the award-winning fantasy-adventure comic book series ‘Malice in Ovenland’, ‘The Anansi Kids and the All Saints’ Day Adventure’, and the children’s book ‘The Island Cats of Cunga Ree.’



Instagram: @ovenlandcomic———-

Alitha E. Martinez is a comic book artist best known for her work drawing for Marvel’s Iron Man, NBC’s Heroes, and DC’s Batgirl.Martinez has been working at Marvel Comics since the 90s when she got her first major gig as an assistant to Joe Quesada.She co-created the villain Knightfall appearing in Batgirl. She helped create the artwork, including cover art, for the special commemorative issue of Riverdale by Archie Comics. In addition, Martinez contributed drawings for the comic book series World of Wakanda, a spin-off from the Marvel Comics’ Black Panther title that is written by Roxane Gay and Ta-Nehisi Coates.Alitha’s latest work is on Marvel’s critically-acclaimed teen series “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur”.



Instagram: @ariotstorm———-

Joseph Illidge is the Editorial Director for A Wave Blue World, working with visionary creators from the comic book and global entertainment industries to develop groundbreaking books celebrating inclusion and heroismA world-builder with experience in high-profile characters and universe development, writer, and public speaker, Joseph was featured in the 2017 History Channel documentary series, “Superheroes Decoded”, discussing popular icons from Batman to Luke Cage.In his career, Joseph served as the Executive Editor for the Valiant Entertainment Universe and line of monthly comic books, and Senior Editor for Lion Forge Comics where he spearheaded “Catalyst Prime”, the star-studded superhero comic book imprint.Joseph’s first job in the comic book industry was at Milestone Media, Inc., the groundbreaking comic book publisher of inclusive superhero stories and creators of the award-winning animated series “Static Shock” from Warner Bros.Joseph served as an editor on the “Batman” line of comic books for DC Entertainment during the year-long event “Batman: No Man’s Land” and Batman line-wide relaunch.Characters and concepts from Joseph’s editorial tenure at DC Entertainment have appeared on the television shows “Gotham” from FOX and “Arrow” from the CW Network, and “The Dark Knight Rises” film from Warner Bros.



Instagram: @illmasterone