NJ Isshin-Ryu Karate’s ‘Blazing Hands’ Austin Wright Sr. Prepares for International “World Cup” in Mexico

Did you know that your Hanshi/Grand Master Austin Wright and Team Wright are World International Grand Champions?

YES, THEY ARE!

They won numerous international gold medals in Trelawny, Jamaica in the years of 2005 and 2010.

Also, Grand Master won Grand Championship Belt.

Presently, Grand Master Wright has qualified and will compete in an International World Competition held in Cancun, Mexico in late April. The staff and the team will like to wish our Grand Master the best of success and blessing at the World Class Competition representing Team USA.

Dr Thomas head coach of the US National Martials Arts Team Alliance states, “Austin is a World International Grand Champion and a dominating force for Team USA.”

Wright’s will compete in late April 2019.

For information on joining UWA please call 201-437-1820

Located at 250 Broadway, Bayonne and at our

Jersey City location 1683 Kennedy Boulevard

