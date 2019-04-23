City of Bayonne Still Accepting Sponsors and Volunteers for Earth Day Clean-Up on April 27

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that the City of Bayonne is still accepting volunteers and sponsors for the citywide Earth Day clean-up that is scheduled for Saturday, April 27, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Mayor Davis said, “We would be happy to accept both individual volunteers and groups. We would like to encourage businesses, organizations, clubs, and others to form groups to participate in the clean-up.” He continued, “We would also be happy to accept individual volunteers. If they are interested, we can place individuals in areas that already have groups formed for the clean-up.”

Several local businesses have become sponsors of the clean-up and the post-event party from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. on the lower level of DiDomenico-16th Street Park. The park is located between Avenue A and Newark Bay. The celebration will include hot dogs and ice cream. A DJ will provide music. A bouncy ride will be available.

Teams will be asked to take photos of the garbage bags collected. The team with the highest number of filled bags will be invited to join Mayor Davis for lunch.

Mayor Davis thanked the businesses that have sponsored the Earth Day activities so far: BCB Community Bank, Catchmaster, Hispano American Travel, Fun Time Inflatables, IMTT, PAL, RWJ Barnabas Health, Rose Kellner’s Allstate Insurance Agency, Vital Signs, Inserra Shop-Rite, the MJ Property Group, and the Bayonne Chamber of Commerce. Earth Day is also sponsored by the City of Bayonne’s Department of Public Works and the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ). Other sponsors would be welcome.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the clean-up, or who would like to sponsor Earth Day, should contact Camille Burgos or Dee Dee Bottino in the UEZ Office at 201-858-6357 or by e-mail at cburgos@baynj.org.