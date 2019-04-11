BUNNICULA’S BACK!

Hoboken’s Mile Square Theatre Presents Big Bunny Laughs

Kids Will Love This Popular Children’s Musical Based on the Best-Selling Book

What happens when a family unknowingly brings home a vampire bunny much to the dismay of the family’s cat and dog who must save the family from this “wascally-wabbit”?

“On a dark and stormy night, the Monroe family decides to go see a movie. Their pets Chester (the cat) and Harold (the dog) patiently await their return. When they finally come home, they come bearing a surprise: they have found a bunny in the movie theatre. However, this is no ordinary rabbit…this is the extraordinary Bunnicula! When the family’s produce starts losing its juice, Chester thinks he knows what is causing the fantastic phenomenon: Bunnicula is a vampire who sucks the color out of the vegetables! Or maybe Chester’s imagination is getting the better of him. Singing and dancing their way through this hilarious mystery, the furry friends find room in their hearts, and in their home, for one very unique bunny.”

Bring the kids to solve the hilarious mystery of BUNNICULA, now showing at Mile Square Theatre, Hoboken’s resident professional theatre company. This family musical runs through May 5 at the company’s 14th Street theater; and, the plot goes something like this:

The children’s musical was written by Jon Klein and Chris Jeffries; Jillian Carucci directs. Bunnicula brings back some recognizable artists to the MST stage, too, like Joelle Zazz, who played Violet in MST’s recent It’s a Wonderful Life as Chester, and Cameron Blankenship who played Rikki in The Garden of Rikki Tikki Tavi returns as Harold. Rachel Eddy, who delighted audiences as Lucy in You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown plays Toby Monroe, and Andrew Baldwin (Core Values, 12th Night, Rikki Tikki Tavi) will employ his puppetry skills as Bunnicula.

The creative team includes resident scenic designer Jennifer Price Fick, costume designer Stefanie Genda, resident lighting designer Matthew J. Fick, resident scenic painter and prop designer by Emmett Grosland, and puppet designer Mary Gragen Rogers. Estimated run time: 1 hour and 20 minutes. Recommended for ages 5+.

“I encountered this extremely entertaining young audience play about 25 years ago when I was working with Seattle Children’s Theatre,” MST Artistic Director Chris O’Connor says. “It’s funny, engaging, entertaining, and wonderfully adapted from the well-known book by Deborah and James Howe. It’s another great example of theater for young audiences that goes from the page to the stage. I love how plays like this ignite the imagination of young people and also get them enthusiastic about reading the source material. This will be a great show for school groups and for families looking for a rich family experience.”

If you go

April 13-May 5

BUNNICULA

Mile Square Theatre

1400 Clinton St, HOB

(201) 683-7014

Milesquaretheatre.org