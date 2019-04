Bayonne’s Taco Bell restaurant located at 21-23 East 53rd Street had its Ribbon Cutting on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Niray Mehta CEO of Yum & Chill Restaurant Group along with his wife, daughter, Assemblywoman Angela Mc Knight, Bayonne Council members: Sharon Nadrowski, Juan Perez, Gary La Pelusa, Sal Gullace, Neil Carroll Jr. and Tom Coughlin President of Bayonne Chamber of Commerce and BCB Bank were on hand for the event.