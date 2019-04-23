ART BLOOMS IN BAYONNE

More than 40 Artists to Show at Bloomin’ Art in Bayonne

Show Runs Weekend of April 26, 27, 28 at Bayonne Community Museum

Bayonne will be blooming when more than 40 artists come together to show their work at the BLOOMIN’ ART show running for just one weekend, Fri, April 26 through Sun, Apr. 28, at the Bayonne Community Museum on 9th Street.



Painting by Julie Lomba will be on view at the Bloomin’ Art Show in Bayonne



Painting by Patty Mulligan-Zbylut

The Art Circle will be presenting the show which is curated by Patty Mulligan-Zbylut and her committee: Bill Zbylut, Anthony Sienkiewicz, Elsie Sienkiewicz and Susan Sienkiewicz.

“The Art Circle does art shows twice a year, in the spring and fall,” Curator Patty Mulligan-Zbylut says. “The shows give local artists an opportunity to show their work and network. The artists are amazing; there are so many different styles. And it’s a great time to see art, see beauty — its nourishment for the soul.”



Viet Nam by Richard Maczu﻿

Bloomin’ Art will feature artists’ works in several media including oils, acrylics, pen & ink, mixed media, artisan jewelry, photography, sculpture, woodworking and felting.

“We usually get a great turn-out,” Mulligan-Zbylut says. “All the wine goes, and the food goes, and if those go, that means we had people!”

Felt Dog by Artist Volha Mikhnevich

There are more than 40 artists exhibiting. They include Silvia Aviles, Tommy Bardzinski, Lucas Barraza, Davina Barlow, Barbara Beeman, Karen Carattini, Carol Chacon, Christine Crowley, Kevin Delaney, Kimberly (Latinsilver) Diaz, Joanne Fedor, the Fernandezes, Kristie Anna Fitzpatrick, Jibin George, Gerry Glover, Carlos Iobaina, Erin Kachmar, Joseph John Taras Kushnir, Julie Lomba, Rich Maczuga, Svetlana Martisova, Volha Mikhnevich, David Miley, Alpana Mittal, William Ortiz, Angie Pulgarin, Jessica Robertson, Alex Rivas, Edwin Salgado, Anthony Sienkiewicz, Elsie Sienkiewicz, Susan Sienkiewicz, Debby Szersin, Patty Mulligan-Zbylut, and Bill Zbylut.



Aquarium by Anthony Sienkiewicz

Artists from the Walking Through Art Foundation will also be exhibiting Mulligan-Zbylut says. The exhibition is free, with music provided by DJ Adam Semanchik. Refreshments will be served.

“We will also be remembering a dear artist who lost her battle with brain cancer this year,” Mulligan-Zbylut says. “A wonderful woman, talented artist, mentor and friend, Ann Tedeschi.”

If you go

Fri, Apr. 26, 6-9 pm; Sat, Apr. 27, 12-4 pm;

Sun, Apr. 28, 12-3 pm

BLOOMIN’ ART

Bayonne Community Museum

229 Broadway (corner of 9th St), BOHO

For more info: contact Patty Mulligan-Zbylut

at pjmulligan@mac.com