﻿Lincoln Tunnel Challenge 5K to be Held This Sunday

Weehawken, NJ – The 33rd annual Lincoln Tunnel Challenge 5K will be held this Sunday, April 28, 2019 in the south tube of the Lincoln Tunnel, starting and ending in Weehawken, NJ. The event is presented by AmeriHealth New Jersey and sponsored by the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics New Jersey. Academy Bus will also be supporting the event with shuttles back and forth from Manhattan.

“The Lincoln Tunnel Challenge has become an annual tradition that AmeriHealth New Jersey looks forward to each Spring,” said Mike Munoz, president of AmeriHealth New Jersey. “We are proud to serve as the presenting sponsor of this outstanding community event once again and applaud Special Olympics New Jersey for their tireless dedication to promoting the importance of leading a healthy and active lifestyle.”

Nearly 2,000 runners are expected to participate in this unique run, which starts at 8:00 a.m. for competitive runners and 8:45 a.m. for non-competitive runners and walkers.

As of Wednesday, April 24, 2019, more than $127,000 has been raised by those registered to run, and while the online pre-registration has closed, many are expected to register the morning of the race.

“Over the last 30 years we have received tremendous support from all of our sponsors, hosts and volunteers making this one of our most successful, long-standing events,” says Robert Belfiore, Director of the New Jersey Torch Run and Retired Chief of Port Authority Police of New York & New Jersey. “Because of events like this, the athletes of Special Olympics New Jersey are afforded opportunities to train and compete, develop physical fitness, and experience the joy of sport, completely free of charge.”

In addition to AmeriHealth New Jersey and the Law Enforcement Torch Run, this event is hosted by the Port Authority of New York/New Jersey and is made possible by the generous support of Academy Bus, UPS, NJ TRANSIT, WCBS News Radio 880, Taylor Management Company, M & M Sanitation, La Yogurt, Mendon Truck Leasing & Rental, Genpro, Modell’s, and Inserra Supermarkets/Shoprite Hoboken.

ABOUT SPECIAL OLYMPICS NEW JERSEY:

For the past 50 years, Special Olympics New Jersey has provided year-round sports training and athletic competition in 24 Olympic-type sports for more than 26,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, completely free of charge. Through the joy and power of sports, athletes are provided opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. Visit www.sonj.org for more information.

ABOUT THE LAW ENFORCEMENT TORCH RUN:

The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) is part of an international campaign for Special Olympics coordinated and managed by all divisions of Law Enforcement officers and officials from throughout the world whose mission is to raise dollars and awareness of the Special Olympics movement worldwide. The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics New Jersey has been recognized for many years as one of the top grassroots fundraising organizations for Special Olympics worldwide. In 2018, the LETR for Special Olympics New Jersey raised more than $4.1 million.

ABOUT AMERIHEALTH NEW JERSEY

For 25 years AmeriHealth New Jersey* has been dedicated to enhancing the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve. Our members are at the center of everything we do. Since the onset of the Affordable Care Act, we have been committed to offering health plans on the Individual Marketplace, which has expanded access to coverage for New Jersey residents. We are exclusively focused on New Jersey with plans designed to meet the unique needs of individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, municipalities and boards of education across the state. We also provide administrative services to self-funded groups. Named one of the Best Places to Work for the past eight years, AmeriHealth New Jersey is located in Cranbury, NJ. For more information visit amerihealthnj.com.

