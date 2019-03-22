Kennedy Dancers, Inc. Announce their 2nd Annual Folkloric Concert: “Dances from The Diaspora”

– The Kennedy Dancers Inc., is hosting its 2nd Annual International Folkloric Concert entitled “Dances from the Diaspora” at 6:30 pm on April 4th, 2019, at the Brennan Courthouse, located at 583 Newark Avenue, Jersey City NJ 07306. Dances From The Diaspora is an evening of international folk from migrant peoples, and will include introductions and a brief histories by renowned Anthropologist, Folklorist, and Professor of NJCU, Dr. William Westerman to give us contextual backgrounds to these diverse and rich cultures, their traditions, and means of furthering these through dance! Learn and enjoy performances by The Kennedy Dancers, MDN Latin Dance, The Hellenic Dancers of NJ, Mosaic Dance Theatre, Reaction Dance Company, and Ennobled Dance Ensemble. Experience traditional cultural dance from Greece, Mexico, Venezuela, Italy, India, and more! The performances will be followed by an intimate reception with light refreshments. Tickets are general admission for $15 and the show is suitable for all ages. Tickets can be purchased on line using the link below. Ticket purchase includes attendance to the performance as well as access to the reception following the performance, which includes light refreshments. https://squareup.com/store/the-kennedy-dancers/item/dances-from-the-diaspora

The Hellenic Dancers of New Jersey is a group of 40 young adults who are first, second, or third generation Greek Americans, and are dedicated to perpetuating their heritage through enthusiastic performances of the regional folk dances of Greece. Under Master Instructor Eleeni Chakalos more than 300 dances, songs, and related traditions have been preserved . These are indigenous to mainland Greece, its island and Asia Minor, and have been passed on to two generations of Greek Americans and the American Public. Their traditional music and folk dance is representative of a cross-section of these divers regions, past and present. Performed in authentic ethnic dress, the Hellenic’s wardrobe represents the 20 regions from which the dance originated including: Macedonia, Thrace, the Pelopennese, Epiros, Roumeli, Crete, Cyprus, the various island groups; and Pontos, Cappadocia, and Ikonion in Asia Minor.



