Girl Scouts Celebrate Bayonne150 with Library Exhibit

To celebrate the Bayonne’s 150th Anniversary, an exhibit about the Bayonne Girl Scouts is on display at the Bayonne Public Library.

The local Girl Scouts began at Calvary Episcopal Church in 1917 and continue their work in the city after more than 100 years.

On display are Girl Scout items that include uniforms, merit sashes with medals and badges, camping equipment, an array of handbooks, and newspaper articles, to name a few. It depicts the advance of scouting over the years and the wide range of activities for girls and young women. Girl Scouts are known for their volunteer work with service organizations, fund raising, and participation in the popular Cookie Sale each year.

The exhibit is the work of Christine Peters, a Girl Scout troop leader, volunteer and lifetime member. The materials came from her own collection and from legacy Girl Scouts in Bayonne as well as the “Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey Council.” The Council is dedicated to the mentoring of girls and to providing opportunities for community service.

Currently there are over 200 Girl Scouts in Bayonne. Ms. Peters’ daughters, Briel and Stephanie, both active in scouting, are Gold Award Recipients, the highest recognition by the Girl Scouts.

If you would like to join the Bayonne Girl Scouts as a member or as an adult volunteer, contact Jean Styles at 201-858-2296.