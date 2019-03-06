City of Bayonne to Hold Ceremony on March 9 for its 150 Anniversary







Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that the City of Bayonne will hold a ceremony in March to mark its 150th anniversary. The event will take place on Saturday, March 9, at 2:00 p.m., in the gallery on the second floor of the Bayonne Public Library, which is located at 31st Street and Avenue C. Mayor Davis will serve as master of ceremonies and will offer remarks about the City of Bayonne at 150. Mayor Davis said, “Bayonne can take great pride in our residents’ contributions to the world since 1869. We look forward to observing our 150th anniversary on March 9, and celebrating at other events in the coming months.”