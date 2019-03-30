﻿Jersey City Prepares for U.S. Census Count to Ensure Crucial Federal Funding for Health and Public Safety





2020 Census Kickoff Event Unveils “I Count Because” Community Installation

Jersey City – Mayor Steven M. Fulop, New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way and representatives from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), are asking Jersey City residents to share why they count at a kickoff event to mark one year until the 2020 Census. As we start the countdown toward the 2020 Census, the City will unveil a life-sized chalkboard installation outside of City Hall on Monday, April 1, at 9:30am that asks the community to fill in why they count.

“We need Jersey City to be accurately counted in one year, so today, we’re going to start with celebrating and understanding why our community counts,” said Mayor Fulop. “We need 100 percent participation in the 2020 Census. We estimate that for every resident of Jersey City not counted in the Census, the City will lose out on $15,000 in funding over the next ten years– dollars that the City could use to improve your quality of life.”

The 2020 Census will take place on April 1, 2020. The Census count determines how the federal government distributes $675 billion in funding to states and municipalities each year. Jersey City is currently the second largest city in the State of New Jersey, and an accurate count could determine that it is actually the largest.

“An accurate count ensures that New Jersey receives the billions of dollars in federal funding it needs to support our communities, schools, transportation, and other vital programs,” saidSecretary Way. “It also determines the number of representatives the Garden State sends to Washington to advocate for our residents. We want residents to know the census is safe, easy and important.”

The 2020 Census count factors in to crucial funding streams for the City, most directly affecting Public Safety and HHS. The count will determine how much federal money Jersey City receives for important grants that fund Fire and Emergency Response personnel, the Women Infants and Children (WIC) Program, the Meals on Wheels program, and the Senior Lunch program.

“The Census is an important planning component for the work of the Health and Human Services Department. An accurate count helps us plan for our newborn children and families seeking support from Women Infant and Children (WIC) and for Supplemental Food Programs to our seniors receiving Meals on Wheels,” said Stacey Flanagan, Jersey City Director of Health and Human Services. “Seeing the Census count reflect the population increases over the last 10 years in Jersey City, especially in children under 5 and the aging community, will help increase the current federal funding, therefore allowing us to more efficiently serve our community.”

The U.S. Constitution mandates that every resident be counted every 10 years. The count also determines each state’s number of congressional seats.

The 2020 Census Media Vendor Day, designed for media outlets interested in providing paid advertising opportunities for the 2020 Census Paid Media, will be held on April 3 in New York City in two sessions. For more information on the Media Vendor Day, please visit: http://2020.wmglobal.com/.