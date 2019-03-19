﻿Hudson County Community College Invites Community to the Art of Yoga ‘Zen Survival Session’ on March 21





The event includes a reflection session on Station Eleven plus a

family yoga workshop.

The Hudson County Community College (HCCC) Art of Yoga “Zen Survival Session” combines a reflection on the New York Times best-selling book, Station Eleven, with an emotional- and physical-survival, family yoga workshop that is inspired by the book. Station Eleven was selected for Jersey City’s citywide participation in the 2019 “Big Read,” an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.

This event is free and open to the entire community. A limited number of yoga mats will be available; bringing one’s own mat is strongly recommended.

The HCCC Department of Cultural Affairs is the event host.

The Educational Arts Team will lead the reflection on Station Eleven. The group helps urban youth improve their literacy, increase their self-worth, discover their individuality, and heighten their academic achievement by providing cultural, social and recreational experiences.

Jamie Wilson Murry of Mindful Play Yoga will conduct the family yoga workshop. Mindful Play Yoga is committed to inspiring children ages 3 -15 and families to be curious lifelong learners.

Thursday, March 21, 12 to 2 p.m.

HCCC Dineen Hull Gallery, 71 Sip Avenue – Sixth Floor, Jersey City, NJ.