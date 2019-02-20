St. Patrick’s Day Kick-Off Event on March 14 to Benefit Bayonne BEOF﻿





Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that there will be a St. Patrick’s Day Kick-Off event to benefit the Bayonne Economic Opportunity Foundation (BEOF), Bayonne’s community action agency. The event will take place on Thursday, March 14, at 6:00 p.m., at the Bayonne Masonic Lodge, 888 Avenue C. A $35 donation to the BEOF will cover Irish food, beverages, and musical entertainment. The live band will be The Screaming Orphans, a popular, four-woman group from County Donegal, Ireland. The Screaming Orphans have their roots in Celtic music, and incorporate pop, rock, and international styles into their tunes. Mayor Davis said, “Throughout the year, the BEOF provides social services for seniors and people of all ages who are in need. Please join us in celebrating the St. Patrick’s season by supporting the BEOF and enjoying The Screaming Orphans.”

The Screaming Orphans are the four Diver sisters from Bundoran in County Donegal. In addition to their vocals, the group’s musical instruments include bass, violin, drums, keys, and accordion. The band has toured in Europe, Africa, and North America. Their hit song, “Taproom,” was named 2017 Folk/Pop/Rock Album of the Year by Folk ‘n’ Rock Magazine.

The event will feature an Irish soda bread contest. First, second, and third place finishers will win Shop-Rite gift cards. Raffles to benefit the BEOF will also take place at the event.

Interested parties should visit www.beof.org for information about purchasing reservations. Anyone who would like to purchase a physical ticket may do so at the Office of the Mayor during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The lodge is located at 40th Street and Avenue C.