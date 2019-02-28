In Honor of Bruce Piechocki

Jersey City Ethical Charter School 95 Broadway will honor the memory of Bayonne native Bruce Piechocki, February 28th, at a 4:30 pm at a halftime Commemorative presentation of its girls basketball team.

Piechocki passed away from Cancer on March 3rd, 2016.

Through a Memorial Fund established by Piechocki’s step-father Keith Rennar and family in 2016 and a donation made in October 2018 to Ethical Charter’s Schools Girl Basketball team; the Green and White uniforms for the girls basketball team were purchased.

The Bruce Piechocki Memorial Fund has been instumental in doing some good work througout the State of New Jersey.

Since its beginning it has sent six children to the Bob Hurley Summer Pocono Basketball Camp for a week.

Donations went to assorted groups: Newark Fresh Air Fund, Jersey City Baptist Church Christmas Help for Needy Families, Bayonne Mike Micelis Christmas Give a Kid a Smile Shopping Trip for Models and other donations.