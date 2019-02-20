Hudson County Community College Library to Host Lecture by Playwright and Actor Martin Casella

Playwright/ Screenwriter, Actor Martin Casella



February 20th event is open to the entire community;

there is no charge for admission.



A “Playwright Lecture,” hosted by the Hudson County Community College (HCCC) Library Makerspace, which will feature a nationally acclaimed playwright, screenwriter and actor.



The lecture is open to all members of the community, free of charge.





Prolific writer and actor Martin Casella, whose plays and musicals have been staged in the United States and abroad.



Mr. Casella attended the California Institute of the Arts (Cal Arts). Following his graduation, he worked as Steven Spielberg’s assistant on the films Close Encounters of the Third Kind: The Director’s Cut, Used Cars, and Raiders of the Lost Ark. He has also written for film and television productions for Steven Spielberg, Lasse Hallstrom, Kerry Washington, Whoopi Goldberg, Disney, Universal, Warner Brothers, ABC, CBS and HBO.



Mr. Casella’s acting resumé includes roles in Poltergeist, RoboCop 2, Six Weeks, andAmazon Women on the Moon.





Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 5 p.m.





The HCCC Gabert Library located at 71 Sip Avenue on the College’s Journal Square Campus is Jersey City.





http://www.facebook.com/riverviewobserver