﻿Renovation Progress at Former BAYONNE Holy Family Property





Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that significant renovations are underway at the former Holy Family Academy property. Mayor Davis said, “The Bayonne Economic Opportunity Foundation (BEOF), Bayonne’s community action agency, is overseeing the conversion of the former high school into the future location of our local Head Start program.” Mayor Davis continued, “We look forward to the completion of this work, which will enable this former high school facility to serve future generations of pre-Kindergarten students.”

BEOF Executive Director Samantha Howard Bayonne Economic Opportunity Foundation (BEOF) said, “The staff at the BEOF have feverishly sought and obtained several capital improvement grants to assist with the renovation and repair of this facility. It is a very exciting time for the organization.”

Full asbestos remediation is taking place throughout the property. In addition, state-of-the-art electrical upgrades are currently being done throughout the building. Director Howard said, “These new electrical and fire alarm improvements are all in compliance with federal and state regulations for the health and safety of our students, parents, staff, and volunteers.

The BEOF is continuing its efforts and its joint partnership with the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program to renovate the new school facility. Director Howard explained, “The organization continues to seek out additional grant funding to cover the costs of classroom updates and improvements. This includes the replacement of all windows and doors in the school building to ensure the safety of our students.”

The BEOF’s Holy Family Academy (HFA) Paver Fundraiser is still ongoing. Samantha Howard explained, “These pavers will be a complement to the existing facility, making it more user-friendly. It is an opportunity for members of the community to design their own historic markers to memorialize family and/or friends, in memory of a loved one, or for corporate support, while leaving their legacy with generations to come.”

The BEOF hopes to house the Bayonne Head Start Program in one central location very soon, and, with this new facility, will be able to expand its opportunities and exceptional services to the City of Bayonne and Hudson County.

Mayor Davis concluded, “The City of Bayonne will continue our successful partnership with the BEOF, in order to ensure that it will provide important community services into the future.”