﻿Registration Announced for BAYONNE New Library Children’s Programs





Mayor Jimmy Davis and Library Director J.P. Porcaro are happy to announce new programs will be held at the Bayonne Public Library. These programs are geared for children 4-6 years old. These programs will begin the week of March 12.

Beginning on Tuesdays, Just Kids Play will take place from 1:30-2:30. There will be Creative Movement, songs, and hands-on activities.

Drama Play will take place from 4:00-5:00. The children will listen to

Mother Goose rhymes and will create dramatic art to promote literacy.

On Wednesdays, the Lapsit Program will take place from 11:00-11:30. There will be stories, fingerplays, movement, socialization and creativeplay with toys. The children must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

We will have Crafternoon from 1:30 – 2:30. The children will create seasonal or everyday crafts

On Thursdays, from 2:00-3:00, there will be Mother Goose Rhymes. The children will create their own sing-a-long of rhymes. The program Oh the Places We Will Go! Will take place from 4:00-5:00. The children will visit communities through storytelling and will interact with community helpers.

Registration will take place from Monday, Feb. 25, through Fri., March 1, 2019. Proof of Bayonne residency is required to register. Parents MUST remain in the build during the programs.