Saint Peter’s Basketball Announces Jersey City Weekend Feb. 22-24

In celebration of Jersey City’s birthday, all Jersey City residents can register to receive free tickets to the weekend’s basketball games.

JERSEY CITY, NJ – Saint Peter’s Athletics has announced its inaugural Jersey City Basketball Weekend in conjunction with the anniversary of Jersey City’s incorporation on February 22.

A city full of diversity, art, and tons of athletic talent, Jersey City has been home to the Saint Peter’s Peacocks for 147 years. In honor of the city’s 181st birthday, Saint Peter’s will be hosting a Jersey City Basketball Weekend from February 22-24, with home games for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams. The Saint Peter’s athletics department is offering two free tickets for both games to any Jersey City resident who registers at saintpeterspeacocks.com/jerseycity.

The celebration begins Friday, February 22 at 7 p.m. when the women’s basketball team takes on Fairfield. The festivities continue on Sunday, February 24 when the men’s basketball team faces off against Niagara at 2 p.m. Both games will be at the Yanitelli Center, located at 870 Montgomery Street in Jersey City.