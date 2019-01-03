Hearing Set for Bayonne Block Grant Program on January 10

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that the annual public hearing for Bayonne’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program has been scheduled for Thursday, January 10, at 5:30 p.m., in the Dorothy Harrington Municipal Council Chambers, 630 Avenue C, Bayonne.

The purpose of the hearing is to solicit the public’s views regarding the City of Bayonne’s 2019 Annual Action Plan. At the meeting, the City of Bayonne will furnish citizens and organizations with information concerning the projected amount of funds available for the proposed community development activities and the range of activities that may be undertaken with these funds. There will also be a discussion about CDBG programs, policies, and procedures. The Bayonne Community Development Program anticipates receiving a CDBG grant in the amount of $1,400,000 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Bayonne Community Development anticipates receiving about $60,000 in income from its programs. CDBG funds may be used to provide various housing, economic development, and social service activities. More details will be available at the hearing.

The event will also include a presentation by CDBG consultant Triad Associates on CDBG policy and procedures. The program will seek public comments.

The City of Bayonne will submit its plan for the funds to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as part of Hudson County’s Consolidated Plan.

The Community Development Program anticipates preparing and submitting its proposed budget to HUD before May 15, 2019. Anyone wishing to submit written comments concerning the CDBG Program should submit them to the Bayonne Community Development Program at the address below before that date. CDBG grant applications are available in the Community Development Office, which is located now at the Bayonne Economic Opportunity Foundation (BEOF), 555 Kennedy Boulevard, Bayonne 07002. For information on submitting grant applications, please contact Ashley Lambert at 201-688-7271, or by e-mail at cdbg@baynj.org. Applications are due by Friday, February 23, 2019.