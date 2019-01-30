HCCCs Cultural Affairs Hosts Exhibition of Jazz Influences on Printmaking ALL THAT JAZZ

ALL THAT JAZZ

And Still I Rise by Otto Neals

NOTES AND TONES’ Opening Reception at Dineen Hull Gallery, Tues, Feb. 5, 4-7 pm

The HCCC Department of Cultural Affairs presents NOTES AND TONES, a themed compilation of prints created by nationally recognized artists who have worked over the years with the Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop in Manhattan. The show opens Tues, Jan 29 and runs through Fri, Mar. 1. An Opening Reception will be held on Tues, Feb. 5, from 4-7 pm.



Audrey Martells performs at the Closing Reception, Mar. 1



The Robert Blackburn Printmaking Workshop is a community printshop dedicated to continuing the legacy of its founder and master printer Robert Blackburn, a jazz aficionado who held similar ideologies to the local Jazz communities of the late 1960s. This indie spirit glistens though the jazz-inspired works that will be on view in NOTES AND TONES. The exhibit will also include a closer look at community partner WBGO, a celebrated national radio station based in Newark.





at the Closing Reception, Mar. 1

Featured exhibiting artists include Benny Andrews, Romare Bearden, Camille Billops, Willie Birch, Robert Blackburn, Betty Blayton, Kay Brown, Vivian Browne, Mel Edwards, Maren Hassinger, Robin Holder, Dindga McCannon, Otto Neals, Mavis Pusey, Vernal Reuben, Betye Saar, Vincent Smith, Mildred Thompson, and Michael Kelly Williams.

The exhibition coincides with HCCCs annual Georgia Brooks Celebration. Highlights include a live Jazz performance during the opening reception on Feb. 5 which will be recorded by WBGO and broadcast live On Air. Jersey City masking tape artist Kayt Hester will create a live mural installation in the Dineen Hull Atrium. The closing reception will take place on March 1and feature a performance by singer Audrey Martells accompanied by Belden Bullock on bass.

If you go

Jan 29-Mar 1

NOTES & TONES

HCCC

Dineen Hull Gallery (6th Fl)

71 Sip Ave, JC

(201) 360-4182

Hccc.edu/cultural-affairs