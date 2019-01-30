DAN FINN CLASSIC COMES TO MARIST HIGH SCHOOL



[Bayonne, NJ, January 30, 2019] Marist High School, home to the largest high school gymnasium in Hudson County, is proud to host the 15th Annual Dan Finn Classic on February 7, 2019. Featuring some of the best talent in the North East, this Essex County vs. Hudson County triple header match-up promises exciting games and fierce competition.

Some of the top boys’ high school basketball programs in New Jersey will be in attendance this year. In addition to Marist High School, featured schools include NJ.com #4 State Ranked Newark Eastside High School, Lincoln High School, Seton Hall Prep, Saint Peter’s Prep, and Irvington High School.

Marist graduate Dennis “Pipper” Hammer ’67 was selected to be installed on the Wall of Fame at the Jersey City Armory in recognition of his excellent high school record. Dennis will be enshrined at the game.

Marist President Peter Kane said of the event, “The Dan Finn Classic and Marist High School are two noble institutions. In Hudson County, basketball is “like a religion”. We at Marist take both athletics and academics that seriously. The legacy of Dan Finn will live on long after today’s players are graduated, but the values espoused by the Finn family; excellence, humility and respect, are also Marist values.”

For more information on the Marist boys’ and girls’ basketball programs, please visit www.marist.org.