A Visit & Photo With Santa … With A Way To Do Good, Too

Sunday, December 23 11:30AM – 2PM



At The Landmark Loew’s Jersey Theatre

54 Journal Square, Jersey City, NJ 07306

The Landmark Loew’s Jersey is a historic theatre operating as a non-profit arts centers

Twenty four Holiday Season ago, not long after saving the Landmark Loew’s Jersey Theatre from demolition, Friends of the Loew’s brought Santa to the historic Theatre for the first time in order to give people a unique way to enjoy a favorite tradition of the Season.

Now, for the 25th Holiday Season in a row, Santa Claus will hear holiday wishes and take photos with his many fans in the Grand Lobby of the Landmark Loew’s Jersey Theatre.

Everyone is welcome – kids, the young at heart, even pets! (Pet owners are asked to come between 12:30PM and 2PM only, so as to leave the first hour for children and parents with pet allergies.)

The visit is FREE!

A quality digital photo is only $5 — OR, if the child or parent bring a new, unwrapped toy for a needy child, the photo will be free too! (Donated toys will be distributed off-site by a local charitable service.)



What’s so unique about seeing Santa at the Loew’s?

The setting is one of New Jersey’s most ornate, landmark spaces, richly decorated each year by Friends of the Loew’s volunteers.

Because the Loew’s is a non-profit theatre, the event is less hectic and less commercial than in malls and stores.

The price of a keepsake photo with Santa is also much more affordable.

Best of all , the Loew’s Santa event is intended to give children and their parents a way to remember the less fortunate among us even as they contemplate their own Holiday wishes. That’s why we encourage Santa‘s visitors to bring a toy for a needy child who might otherwise not have any Holiday — and in return we thank them for their generosity with a free photo.

More about the Toy Drive:

If people would like to help FOL collect toys for needy children, but can’t make our Santa event, they can drop donations off at the Loew’s on Dec. 11 and 13 from 2 to 7PM or Dec. 20 and 21 from 3 to 8PM. They may also email loewsjersey@gmail.com to arrange a different time.

This Visit Santa event is presented by Friends of the Loew’s as a community service.