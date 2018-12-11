General

UPCOMING CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS IN HOBOKEN

Upcoming Construction Projects
in the City of Hoboken from 12/8-12/1

PSE&G Work on Newark Street (between Grove and Madison)

  • Work will take place overnight from 8pm-6am on 12/7, 12/10, 12/11
  • Sidewalk repairs will take place on 12/13 and 12/14 during the day from 8am-4pm.
  • Traffic will remain open in both directions.
  • Hoboken Police will be on site throughout the entirety of the work.

Washington Street

  • Work will continue throughout the week of 12/10
  • Work Includes:
  • Microgrid on 13

th and 14th streets.

  • Hydrant Installations on 10

th-14th streets.

  • Overhead electrical work
  • Concrete work.
  • Hoboken Police will be on site through the entirety of the work.
  •  

First Street Sidewalk (Hudson County Project)

  • Sidewalk and ADA accessible curb ramp installation
  • 1

st and Clinton street.

  • Hudson County Sheriffs Office will be on site for the duration of the work.
  •  

Repair of Sink Hole at Pier near Maxwell Place

  • Work to repair a small sinkhole will begin on 12/10 through 12/14
  • Work will take place overnight under the pier.
  • No mechanical operations will occur.
  • A certified safety officer will be on the scene throughout the work.
  •  

11th Street Road Striping

  • Road striping of 11

th Street from Washington Street to Park Ave will take place on 12/10.

  • Hours of operation will be from 8am-4pm.
  • Hoboken Police will be on the site throughout the work.
  •  

Court Street and Castle Point Terrace Rehab and Excavation

  • Work on Court Street & Castle Point Terrace will take place on 12/10 and 12/11
  • Work will include the removal and replacement of cobble stone in certain areas along the street.
  • Hoboken Police will be on site through the entirety of the work

 

