UPCOMING CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS IN HOBOKEN

Upcoming Construction Projects
in the City of Hoboken from 12/8-12/1
PSE&G Work on Newark Street (between Grove and Madison)
- Work will take place overnight from 8pm-6am on 12/7, 12/10, 12/11
- Sidewalk repairs will take place on 12/13 and 12/14 during the day from 8am-4pm.
- Traffic will remain open in both directions.
- Hoboken Police will be on site throughout the entirety of the work.
Washington Street
- Work will continue throughout the week of 12/10
- Work Includes:
- Microgrid on 13
th and 14th streets.
- Hydrant Installations on 10
th-14th streets.
- Overhead electrical work
- Concrete work.
- Hoboken Police will be on site through the entirety of the work.
-
First Street Sidewalk (Hudson County Project)
- Sidewalk and ADA accessible curb ramp installation
- 1
st and Clinton street.
- Hudson County Sheriffs Office will be on site for the duration of the work.
-
Repair of Sink Hole at Pier near Maxwell Place
- Work to repair a small sinkhole will begin on 12/10 through 12/14
- Work will take place overnight under the pier.
- No mechanical operations will occur.
- A certified safety officer will be on the scene throughout the work.
11th Street Road Striping
- Road striping of 11
th Street from Washington Street to Park Ave will take place on 12/10.
- Hours of operation will be from 8am-4pm.
- Hoboken Police will be on the site throughout the work.
Court Street and Castle Point Terrace Rehab and Excavation
- Work on Court Street & Castle Point Terrace will take place on 12/10 and 12/11
- Work will include the removal and replacement of cobble stone in certain areas along the street.
- Hoboken Police will be on site through the entirety of the work