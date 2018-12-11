UPCOMING CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS IN HOBOKEN

Upcoming Construction Projects

in the City of Hoboken from 12/8-12/1

PSE&G Work on Newark Street (between Grove and Madison)

Work will take place overnight from 8pm-6am on 12/7, 12/10, 12/11

Sidewalk repairs will take place on 12/13 and 12/14 during the day from 8am-4pm.

Traffic will remain open in both directions.

Hoboken Police will be on site throughout the entirety of the work.

Washington Street

Work will continue throughout the week of 12/10

Work Includes:

Microgrid on 13

th and 14th streets.

Hydrant Installations on 10

th-14th streets.

Overhead electrical work

Concrete work.

Hoboken Police will be on site through the entirety of the work.



First Street Sidewalk (Hudson County Project)

Sidewalk and ADA accessible curb ramp installation

1

st and Clinton street.

Hudson County Sheriffs Office will be on site for the duration of the work.



Repair of Sink Hole at Pier near Maxwell Place

Work to repair a small sinkhole will begin on 12/10 through 12/14

Work will take place overnight under the pier.

No mechanical operations will occur.

A certified safety officer will be on the scene throughout the work.

11th Street Road Striping

Road striping of 11

th Street from Washington Street to Park Ave will take place on 12/10.

Hours of operation will be from 8am-4pm.

Hoboken Police will be on the site throughout the work.

Court Street and Castle Point Terrace Rehab and Excavation

Work on Court Street & Castle Point Terrace will take place on 12/10 and 12/11

Work will include the removal and replacement of cobble stone in certain areas along the street.

Hoboken Police will be on site through the entirety of the work