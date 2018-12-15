Tickets now on sale for the first East Coast Music Hall Of Fame Awards Gala in Wildwood NJ, June 5, 2019.

Jersey City’s Own Comedian Mike Marino Master of Ceremonies

The first annual East Coast Music Hall Of Fame Awards Gala and Ceremony celebrating our Lifetime Achievement Awards and Legend Awards will be held at the beautiful Wildwood Convention Center in a gala induction ceremony that will take place on Wednesday June 5, 2019.

During the event, sixteen Lifetime Achievements and fourteen “Voice Of The People” Legend Awards will be presented. Those selected to receive Lifetime Achievement Awards include Frankie Avalon, Jimmy Beaumont, Larry Chance, Chubby Checker, Lou Christie, Joey Dee, Connie Francis, Charlie Gracie, Ronnie “I” Italiano, Johnny Maestro, Richard Nader, Vito Picone, Eugene Pitt, Bobby Rydell, Jay Siegel and Willie Winfield. The Legend Award inductees will be determined by vote of the Ambassador Members.

Scheduled to perform that evening are the Brooklyn Bridge, the Duprees, Jay Siegel’s Tokens, Lou Christie, Charlie Gracie, Larry Chance, the Skyliners, Vito Picone & the Elegants, Joey Dee, Stan Zizka, Kid Kyle, Bobby Wilson, Teresa McClean, Johnny Gale, Emil Stucchio, Vinnie Medugno, Sal Valentinetti, the Mark Baron Orchestra and more. [Line up subject to change].

Master of Ceremonies will be Mike Marino. Co-hosts will be Emil Stucchio and Vinnie Medugno.

Tickets range in price from $40 to $150, with the $150 VIP tickets including pre-ceremony “Meet & Greet” reception. TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW! For tickets go to the Ticketmaster link or call 1-800-745-3000.

