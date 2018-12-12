MARIST HIGH BASKETBALL – BUILDING STRENGTH AND GROWING

Marist is “One to Watch”

Marist has a new mindset and a singular goal: to be champions

[Bayonne, NJ, December 10, 2018] Basketball is back in a big way at Marist High School with several key developments that demonstrate a growing investment and a new, winning attitude. Boys Head Coach Ben Gamble most recently led the program at Mater Dei and is a former St. Anthony’s assistant under the legendary Bob Hurley. Coach Gamble and the Royal Knights are poised to dominate their division. A recent NJ.com/Star-Ledger pre-season ranking placed Marist at #14 in the state based on the returning talent, strength of schedule, and competitive coaching staff.

The Girls team under the watchful eye of Head Coach Reggie Quinn boasts one of the top players on the East Coast and an impressive squad of mentally tough teammates.

The basketball season begins with two powerhouse match-ups on Friday, December 14, 2018, when the Marist Boys will host Snyder High School and the Marist Lady Knights travel to Snyder.

In addition, for the first time, Marist will provide live-streaming of home games through a partnership with D1 Media and the NFHS Network, allowing you to watch the games on your computer, phone, or tablet. $9.95 a month will give you full access to the available live games and immediate access to On Demand content.

“We are making it easier than ever to watch the games and cheer our students/athletes as they put Marist back on the map in Northern New Jersey sports circles,” according to Peter G. Kane, President of Marist High School. Marist has put up impressive numbers so far and is undefeated in pre-season play.

Live-streaming is available through nfhsnetwork.com.

Marist, already the site of the largest high school gymnasium in Hudson County, will unveil a new Visitors Locker Room at the season opener on December 14th. New lighting, benches, whiteboards, and bathroom facilities show that Marist wants the competition to know they’re serious about contending for the title.

Marist High School is a Catholic, college preparatory, co-educational school.

The school creates a community of lifelong, faith-filled learners who are prepared to take their places as enlightened, educated members of a complex, diverse society.

Marist’s commitment to excellence fosters the development of mind, body, and spirit through a partnership of families, faculty, school board, and staff by offering a curriculum that challenges an academically diverse student body.