Join RWJBarnabas at Bayonne for a Free Health Screening Fair Tuesday, January 29, 2019

As you get ready to celebrate a new year, including making the traditional new year resolutions, make sure to add “keeping healthy” to the top of your list.

One of the easiest ways to honor this resolution is to know your actual numbers. What is your Blood Pressure? BMI?

Please join RWJBarnabas at Bayonne for a Free Health Screening Fair “New Year, New You, Know your numbers” open to adults and children.

Take advantage of a variety of screenings and educational programs meant to empower you to make healthier decisions. There will be FREE screenings for:

l Blood Pressure l Glucose Finger Sticks l Weight/BMI

l Cholesterol l Medication Reviews l Educational Information

Tuesday, January 29, 2019

10 am – 4 pm

RWJBarnabas Health at Bayonne

519 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002

For more information, please contact Sharnia Williams at: 201.388.1290.

HEALTH

SCREENINGS

FREE

COOKING

DEMOS AND

RECIPES

GIVEAWAYS