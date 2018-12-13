Dining, General

Grand Opening El Aquila Dorada Mexican Restaurant Bayonne

Floodlights streaking the sky, smoke billowing outside its front door and a Marachi band playing traditional Mexican music, signaled the Grand Opening of Bayonne’s beautiful new restaurant, and 2nd El Aquila Dorada location.

On hand for the ribbon cutting was El Aquila owners Isreal and his wife Irma, their family and friends also attending, Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and Bayonne Council members; Sharon Ashe Nadrowski, Juan Perez, and Gary LaPelusa. Bayonne Chamber President Tom Coughlin, Annette Rubin and Jack Kennedy.

Bayonne boxing legend Chuck Wepner and wife Linda also attended the Grand Opening.

El Aquila Dorada was packed with friends and customers.

 

See our photo’s here

Owners Isreal and Irma and family and friends at opening of El Aquila Dorada newest location 412 Broadway, Bayonne

Cutting the ribbon at El Aquila Dorada 2
Wepner
Boxing great Chuck Wepner and wife Linda at the opening of El Aquila Dorada
Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter