Grand Opening El Aquila Dorada Mexican Restaurant Bayonne

Floodlights streaking the sky, smoke billowing outside its front door and a Marachi band playing traditional Mexican music, signaled the Grand Opening of Bayonne’s beautiful new restaurant, and 2nd El Aquila Dorada location.

On hand for the ribbon cutting was El Aquila owners Isreal and his wife Irma, their family and friends also attending, Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis and Bayonne Council members; Sharon Ashe Nadrowski, Juan Perez, and Gary LaPelusa. Bayonne Chamber President Tom Coughlin, Annette Rubin and Jack Kennedy.

Bayonne boxing legend Chuck Wepner and wife Linda also attended the Grand Opening.

El Aquila Dorada was packed with friends and customers.

