Mayor Davis Reorganizes Bayonne for Second Term

1st Ward Councilman Thomas Cotter Resigns, Will be named as DPW Director

BAYONNE, NJ — Mayor Jimmy Davis is announcing that the City of Bayonne will undergo a reorganization this year with the departure of Tommy Cotter as First Ward Council Member and the request by Department of Public Works (DPW) Director Gary Chmielewski to take on a new role within the city. “I am sorry to see Tommy step down as a Council Member. He has been a great representative for the First Ward and an outstanding advocate for the entire City. I am glad that he has agreed to take the position as the DPW Director. I am confident that he will serve the needs of the residents and will make sure that we continue to focus on the needed upgrades to our open space,” said Mayor Davis. Council Member Cotter’s resignation will take effect November 12.

“It has been my pleasure to serve as a Council Member under Mayor Davis. I have been lucky to be part of a great Council team that has been able to kickstart development at MOTBY and invest in our parks,” exclaimed Cotter. “I also feel honored that the Mayor has asked me to step in and head the DPW. For me, there is nothing I like better then serving my community. I look forward to working with all of the dedicated employees and being part of the next stage of progress in this City.” Council Member Cotter was first elected in May of 2014 and has focused on the park and bridge improvements in the First Ward and throughout the City.

The current DPW Director, Gary Chmielewski, has requested to step down and take a reduced role with the City. Chmielewski will oversee resident complaints related to garbage and property maintenance, and will also manage playing fields and public facilities. Chmielewski stated, “It has been my pleasure to serve as a Director for the City. I have been lucky to work with a dedicated group of employees who show up every day wanting to make Bayonne better. Unfortunately, due to reoccurring health problems, I am unable to fully meet the daily challenges that the director position requires.” Chmielewski was appointed Director in 2007 and has served under three separate Mayors.

In addition to the naming of a new DPW director, the reorganization will also include the appointments of Tim Boyle as Director of Municipal Services, and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Terrence Malloy as the City’s Business Administrator. Malloy has also indicated that he plans to retire in the next 24 months. Malloy has served in various financial and administrative posts with the City of Bayonne since 1980. The City expects to begin the search for a new CFO this year.

According to Council President Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski, she will accept resumes or written statements of interest from qualified First Ward residents to fill the vacancy left by Cotter’s resignation. She said, “I am sad to see Tommy leave the Council, but I am confident that he will be a great Director and will work hard for the residents of the City.” Submissions are due by close of business, 4:30 p.m., on Friday November 9. They can be emailed to snadrowski@baynj.org or dropped off in the City Council Office in Room 8 at City Hall. After reviewing the submissions, the Council will schedule a special meeting in November to vote on the appointment for the First Ward council position.