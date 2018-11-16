Jersey City Medical Center Honors Hospital Staff Veterans at Annual Veterans Day Commemoration  

Jersey City Medical Center commemorated Veterans Day on Tuesday with a special flag raising ceremony to honor hospital staff that served or are in service in the United States Armed Forces. Michael Prilutsky, President and CEO, Jersey City Medical Center led the ceremony and recognized a dozen veterans from the different military branches.

“Thank you to all our veterans for your courage, sacrifice, and invaluable service to our country,” said Michael Prilutsky, President and CEO, Jersey City Medical Center. “To all the veterans on staff, Jersey City Medical Center is fortunate to have such highly talented and dedicated individuals serving our patients and families every day and providing the highest level of care to our community.”

A special commemorative pin was given to each veteran at the flag-raising as the veterans were called one by one. Among those recognized is Nicole McCabe, a Jersey City Medical Center EMS Paramedic who received a Purple Heart medal after being wounded while she was on tour in Iraq. McCabe enlisted right after high school to the U.S. Marine Corps in 2003, not long after the tragic events of 9/11. The commemoration concluded with a special luncheon. In addition to McCabe, the following veterans were recognized for their service —

Carlos Aguilar, Radiology (Marines)

Joseph Cianci, Director of Radiology-Diagnostics (Army)

Litza De Jesus, JCMC EMS Paramedic (Air Force)

Santos Guzman, Patient Care Technician (Navy)

Melissa Isidro, JCMC EMS Supervisor (Air Force)

Nicole McCabe, JCMC EMS Paramedic (Marines and Purple Heart medal recipient)

Jordan Midgley, JCMC EMS EMT (Army)

Marco Navarro, JCMC EMS EMT (Marines)

Fernando Salas, JCMC EMS Supervisor (Army)

Muhammed Shonabire, JCMC EMS Paramedic (Army)

Ronald Tyson, JCMC EMS Supervisor (Air Force)

Robert Verpent, JCMC EMS Supervisor (Army)

About Jersey City Medical Center (JCMC): The Jersey City Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, is a modern 316-bed Leapfrog top teaching hospital located on a campus overlooking the Statue of Liberty and NY Harbor. JCMC is a state-designated Regional Trauma Center with more than 16,000 admissions and 90,000 Emergency Department visits annually. JCMC, a not-for-profit hospital, has received an “A” safety score for thirteen reporting periods since 2012; is a state-designated stroke center; a regional comprehensive cardiac center; a perinatal intensive care center; and a regional level 3 neonatal intensive care unit for critically ill newborns. JCMC, a provider of Advanced Life Support for Hudson County, provides 911 Medical Call Screening for Hudson County and operates one of the state’s busiest EMS systems. Jersey City Medical Center also is a major provider of behavioral health services, including 24/7 psychiatric emergency/crisis screening programs. The hospital has been awarded the Magnet Certification for Nursing Excellence three consecutive times, making JCMC the only hospital in Hudson, Essex or Union counties to achieve this honor. Jersey City Medical Center is conveniently located near major highways, PATH, bus and light rail stops on campus.

##