Jersey City and Hudson Pride Center Partner in Official Recognition of Transgender Awareness Week  

 The City of Jersey City and Hudson Pride Center  officially recognized and honored Transgender Awareness Week on Thursday, November 8 at Jersey City, City Hall Chambers at the event  Mayor Steven M. Fulop, Michael Billy, CEO, Hudson Pride Center,Elizabeth Schedl COO, Hudson Pride Center 
Jennifer Love, Performance Artist and Trans-Rights Activist Sedrick Giacobe, Trans Youth Activist 

Transgender Week occurs from November 12 – 19, leading up to Transgender Day of Remembrance on November 20.  Transgender Awareness Week celebrates and uplifts the visibility of transgender and gender non-conforming people and addresses the challenges they face in loving and living full lives.

                       

Hudson Pride Center, located in Jersey City, is the largest and only full-service LGBTQ+ Community Center in New Jersey. Hudson Pride addresses social issues facing the LGBTQ+ community and advocates for change through community education and awareness, mobilizing community members through rallies, and creating safe and vibrant spaces for our members to live authentically, and celebrate their gender identities, sexuality, and lives.

 

 

 

