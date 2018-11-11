Jersey City Annual Veterans Day Parade Ends with New Marine Recruits Taking Oath of Service

The City of Jersey City honored Veterans Saturday, November 10th, 2018 with its Annual Veterans Day Parade.
Jersey City’s Veterans Day Parade has grown larger each year and parade goers lined the parade route as the many contingents marched, which included Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, a former US. Marine who saw action in the first gulf war and Councilmen Daniel Rivera and Richard Boggiano also former Marines.
Also in attendance was Jersey City Councilman Lavaro and Councilman Yun.
The parade route ended in front of Jersey City City Hall. Rich Dwyer announced the many groups marching and at the end of the parade, he announced Councilman Rivera who then announced that the Marine Corps was celebrating their 243 Anniversary and that there were several young people who would be taking the oath to enter into the Marines. Rivera read them the oath congratulated them as they began their Military careers.
