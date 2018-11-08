Jersey City and Hudson Pride Center Partner

Official Recognition of Transgender Awareness Week
The City of Jersey City
and Hudson Pride Center will officially recognize and honor Transgender Awareness Week, which occurs from November 12 – 19, leading up to Transgender Day of Remembrance on November 20. Transgender Awareness Week celebrates and uplifts
the visibility of transgender and gender non-conforming people and addresses the challenges they face in loving and living full lives.
Hudson Pride Center, located in Jersey City, is the largest and only full-service LGBTQ+ Community Center in New Jersey. Hudson Pride
addresses social issues facing the LGBTQ+ community and advocates for change through community education and awareness, mobilizing community members through rallies, and creating safe and vibrant spaces for our members to live authentically, and celebrate
their gender identities, sexuality, and lives.
Thursday,
November 8, 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
City Hall Chambers
280 Grove Street
Jersey City, New Jersey 07302
Mayor Steven M. Fulop
Michael Billy, CEO, Hudson Pride Center
Elizabeth Schedl COO, Hudson Pride Center
Jennifer Love, Performance Artist and Trans-Rights Activist
Sedrick Giacobe, Trans Youth Activist