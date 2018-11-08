Jersey City and Hudson Pride Center Partner

Official Recognition of Transgender Awareness Week

The City of Jersey City

and Hudson Pride Center will officially recognize and honor Transgender Awareness Week, which occurs from November 12 – 19, leading up to Transgender Day of Remembrance on November 20. Transgender Awareness Week celebrates and uplifts

the visibility of transgender and gender non-conforming people and addresses the challenges they face in loving and living full lives.

Hudson Pride Center, located in Jersey City, is the largest and only full-service LGBTQ+ Community Center in New Jersey. Hudson Pride

addresses social issues facing the LGBTQ+ community and advocates for change through community education and awareness, mobilizing community members through rallies, and creating safe and vibrant spaces for our members to live authentically, and celebrate

their gender identities, sexuality, and lives.

Thursday,

November 8, 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

City Hall Chambers

280 Grove Street

Jersey City, New Jersey 07302

Mayor Steven M. Fulop

Michael Billy, CEO, Hudson Pride Center

Elizabeth Schedl COO, Hudson Pride Center

Jennifer Love, Performance Artist and Trans-Rights Activist

Sedrick Giacobe, Trans Youth Activist