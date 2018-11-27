INAUGURAL AWARDS CELEBRATION HONORS JERSEY CITY ARTISTS & ARTS ORGANIZATIONS

November 18, 2018, Jersey City, NJ – Jersey City Arts Council honors excellence and impact in the Arts with a celebration at White Eagle Hall, 337 Newark Avenue on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, from 6:30 to 9:30 pm. Tickets are $125 online; $150 at the door and includes open bar and scrumptious food, provided by Midnight Market. Purchase tickets online at www.jerseycityartscouncil.org/ awards-celebration .

The Jersey City Arts Council’s first ever awards gala will bring together the arts community to celebrate 11 amazing honorees and recognize their leadership, advocacy, philanthropy, and long-term contributions to Jersey City.

Mayor Steven M. Fulop will start the evening off with the announcement of the name of the new Jersey City Poet Laureate.

Honorees include:

JCAC AWARDS

· Leadership: Mana Contemporary-A visionary and ambitious cultural center in Jersey City.

· Legacy: Charles Kessler-Founder of Jersey City Artists’ Studio Tour and co-founder of Cathedral Arts Festival and Pro Arts.

· Medici: SILVERMAN-Direct funder of numerous arts organizations.



JCAC COMMITTEE AWARDS

· Architecture & Design: URBY-Thoughtful design is in every part of this building.

· Arts Education: Willie Thomas-Art Specialist at P.S. 15, teaching students from Kindergarten through Eighth Grade.

· Film & TV: Jenna Laurenzo-Director of Lez Bomb which won the jury award for best narrative film at the 2018 Geena Davis’ Bentonville Film Festival.

· Literary Arts: Matt Taibbi-Award-winning journalist, author, and columnist for Rolling Stone magazine.

· Performing Arts: Thinking In Full Color-Performing arts group that empowers women of color through theatrical and educational programming.

· Public Art: Norm Kirby- Visual artist beautifying chain link fences in Jersey City and the founder of Six Columns Gallery.

· Visual Arts: LITM – A superior exhibition space with a visual arts program that’s a step above.

· Young Artist: David Acosta – An incredible young performer who writes meaningful messages through his music and also organized the 2018 Arts on the Hudson Festival.

The Jersey City Arts Council is an inclusive and diverse, community-focused 501(c)(3) organization, established to protect, strengthen, and promote the Arts in Jersey City. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.



