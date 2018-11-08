General

HCCC Fall Open House Provides Assistance and Information

Information is available on the NJ Community College Opportunity Grant free tuition program at November 17 event on the College’s North Hudson Campus; application fee waived.

The Fall 2018 Open House at Hudson County Community College (HCCC).
Program includes: Application and Admissions Assistance, Financial Aid and Scholarships Assistance (including Community College Opportunity Grant – free tuition program for eligible individuals), Academic Programs and Students Services Fair, Quick Steps to Enrollment, and Campus Tours. The $25 application fee will be waived for those who apply at the event.

HCCC Director of Admissions Matthew Fessler will discuss the HCCC FOCUS on providing a flexible learning environment, outstanding academic programs, cost-effective education, unlimited transfer and career opportunities, and supportive student services. HCCC Dean of Enrollment Lisa Dougherty will lead a panel discussion and Q & A session.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet faculty and staff and to explore student clubs and organizations.

Saturday, November 17, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

HCCC North Hudson Campus, 4800 Kennedy Boulevard in Union City, NJ – adjacent to the Hudson Bergen Light Rail Bergenline Ave.

}

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter