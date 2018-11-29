Free Parking in Bayonne Municipal Lots in December for Non-Commercial Vehicles

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that there will be free parking for the entire month of December in all Bayonne Parking Utility lots for non-commercial vehicles. The program will be in effect through Tuesday, January 1, 2019. Parking charges in the lots will resume for non-commercial vehicles on Wednesday, January 2, 2019. Mayor Davis said, “The purpose of the free parking program in the lots is to encourage people to shop in Bayonne during the holiday season.”

Mayor Davis thanked the Bayonne Parking Utility for supporting the annual free parking policy again this year. He said, “The Parking Utility deserves our thanks for offering free parking to non-commercial vehicles in the lots during the 2018 holiday season.”

The free parking program does not apply to commercial vehicles or to on-street parking meters. All commercial and non-commercial drivers must continue feeding the meters on the streets. The paid permit program for commercial vehicles that park overnight in the lots will remain in effect.