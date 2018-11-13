Bayonne Interfaith Thanksgiving Service Set for Monday, November 19

Bayonne’s thirtieth annual Interfaith Thanksgiving service has been scheduled for Monday, November 19, at 7:00 p.m., at St. Vincent DePaul Church. The church is located at 47th Street and Avenue C. The event is sponsored by Bayonne’s Interfaith Clergy Association, and will include clergy from various religious denominations. Bishop Gregory Cook, the senior chaplain at Bayonne Medical Center, will offer the homily.

Father John Fencik, Pastor of St. Mary’s Orthodox Church and Chairman of the Bayonne Interfaith Clergy, said, “The annual Interfaith Thanksgiving service brings together people of all faiths and those without a religious affiliation. The event provides an opportunity to thank God and to celebrate our community’s religious and cultural diversity. We ask members of the public attending the service to bring canned food items to help Bayonne’s people in need.”

The service will include musical selections by St. Vincent’s Youth Choir, St. Vincent’s Senior Choir, and St. Peter’s Prep Vox. Musical accompaniment will be provided by Tom Norton, the St. Vincent’s Church organist.

A light reception will follow the service.