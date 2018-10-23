STUDIO TOUR 18   Hoboken Art & Studio Tour Coming Up Nov. 3 & 4            

100 Artists to Show Work; Live Music, Too!

By Sally Deering

Fall brings lush color to these blustery days and one way to enjoy fall’s colorful beauty is to visit the upcoming Hoboken Art & Studio Tour, where artists will open their studios for an up-close view of their work and process.

On Sat & Sun, Nov. 3 & 4, from 12 noon to 6 pm, Hoboken springs to life when visitors from the Tri-State area descend on the mile-square city to check out the more than 100 artists displaying their work. Studios and public spaces will be the venues for painters who work in oils, acrylics and watercolors, sculptors, photographers, and collage-and-mixed-media artists. Music and spoken-word performances will also be going on throughout the day.

Take a Seat by Cxain Smith

At the Neumann Leather building, Cxain Smith’s paintings in oil and acrylics will be on display. Artists Elizabeth and Ibou Ndoye will exhibit paintings on glass.

“I will be showing figurative portraits of women,” Smith says.

Roxanne Hoffman will exhibit her photography like the piece Hoboken Neon which features neon signs in local bars and restaurants. Artists Donna O’Grady and Don Sichler will be in the group show at hob’art co-operative gallery at the Monroe Center. Alex Morales will be exhibiting paintings including the work, “Madison Bar,” at the Alex Morales Atelier and Art Gallery.

Madison Bar by Alex Morales

Beginning Thurs, Nov. 1, Studio Tour Maps with a listing of Galleries and Artists’ Studios will be available for download on Hoboken’s official website: hobokennj.gov. Tour maps will also be available for pick-up at: Alex Morales Atelier and Art Gallery, 365 First St; Barsky Gallery, 49 Harrison St; Hoboken City Hall, 94 Washington St; Field Colony, 1001 Bloomfield St; hob’art cooperative Gallery, 720 Monroe St, (Suite E208); Issyra Gallery, 300 Observer Highway; PROTO Gallery, 66 Willow Ave; and the Roig Collection, W Hotel Hoboken.

The Red Goddess by Elizabeth Ndoye

The tour is designed for visitors to easily walk from studio-to-studio and gallery-to-gallery. Since the city’s a mile-square, it should be easy to visit almost every site. As diverse as the art, the artists who participate in the Hoboken Art & Studio Tour come from all over the Tri-State area – and beyond — to be in the event. Visitors can look forward to meeting the artists and seeing their creative process up-close and in real-time.

Poets, musicians and performance artists will also be presenting their art to make the 2018 Hoboken Art & Studio Tour a memorable one.

Day Dreaming by Sheila Phalon

Admission to the artists’ studios and public art spaces are open and free to the public.

Portrait by Donna O’Grady

If you go

Sat & Sun, Nov 3 & 4, 12-6 pm

Hoboken Art & Studio Tour 2018

94 Washington St, Hob

(201) 420-2000, ext. 5100

www.hobokennj.gov