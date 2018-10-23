Marist High School Bayonne Presents The Haunted High School

Bayonne, NJ – Marist High School will present The Haunted High School, taking place at 1241 Kennedy Boulevard on October 26 and 27 from 6:00-10:00pm.

This event is for ages 12 and up. Tickets can be pre-purchased for $10 on the Marist website at www.marist.org/student-life/haunted-house . Tickets at the door will be $12. Food and beverages to be served.

The Marist Parent Association and Student Council have teamed up to make this event a success. With the theme of the event being a Haunted High School, we can expect terrifying characters from our daily lives reimagined in ways we see in nightmares. This event is sure to excite and scare…if you dare!

