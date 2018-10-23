General

Mangiare! Learn Pasta and Wine Pairing at Hudson County Community College

 

Hudson County Community College Wine Pairing event

Four-hour class perfect for novices and gourmets.

 

   Pasta and Wine Pairing class will give attendees, from novice cooks to    true gourmets, a new view on preparing pastas and sauces made from                                 scratch. Students will then learn how to pair the mouthwatering meals    with the right wine. Cost is $60. Registration may be done online at                                     tinyurl.com/Hcccculinary1819 or by calling 201-360-4262.

 

   Hudson County Community College (HCCC) Department of Continuing Education & Workforce Development.

 

Friday, October 26, from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

  The award-winning HCCC Culinary Arts Institute, 161 Newkirk Street in Jersey City – just two blocks from the Journal Square PATH Transportation Center.

